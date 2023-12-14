California Boating Congress set for Sacramento

California’s marine and boating industries are set to meet in Sacramento on March 12-13, 2024 to impact state legislators and regulators on issues facing marinas, boating, waterways, and recreation.

The 8th annual event brings together industry groups to hear from statewide leaders, policymakers, legislators, and more to gain a keen understanding on legislation and regulatory issues facing California’s growing marine, boating, and water recreation industries.

“The California Boating Congress is the must attend event to meet government officials who impact our industry every day,” said Kate Pearson, chair of the annual event and immediate past president of the Marine Recreation Association. “Telling our story to policy makers in Sacramento is crucial to protecting our marinas and waterways.”

State Treasurer Fiona Ma will kick-off the conference so participants can learn more about the various programs the State of California offers that can be useful to their respective businesses. Then participants will hear from state legislators and leaders from the California Department of Parks and the Division of Boating and Waterways who will address critical issues facing marine, boating and recreation industries across the state.

Registration to the event will officially open Jan. 1, 2024.

Each year, the Marine Recreation Association partners with the California Yacht Brokers Association, California Association of Harbor Masters and Port Captains, Boat US, Personal Watercraft Association, National Marine Manufacturers Association, and Recreational Boaters of California to sponsor the event. In past years more than 75 attendees have traveled to the state’s capitol to share the marine, boating, and recreation story to leaders.