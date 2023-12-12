Marine Marketers of America extend Neptune Award entry deadline

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) announced it has extended the Neptune Award entry deadline to Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

To enter, visit www.marinemarketersofamerica.org.

The Neptune Awards, now in its 16th year, is a recognition program of marketing communications for marine marketers in North America. This year’s awards feature 24 categories, covering all areas of marketing, from Podcasts to Influencer Marketing Campaigns.

The 2023 Neptune Award winners will be announced in February 2024 at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show. Finally, a best-in-show “King Neptune” will be awarded to the top entry among all categories.

The submissions will be scored by panels of independent judges following established criteria. More than 65 marketing professionals from throughout the industry served as judges for the 2022 awards and found it to be a very rewarding and educational experience.

If you are a marketing professional and would like to join the MMA judging panel, please email alisdairmartin@gmail.com for more information.

The new Neptune Awards entry portal and complete program details are available at www.marinemarketersofamerica.org.