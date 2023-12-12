Arkansas hosts Outdoor Economy Summit

Last week, NMMA participated in the Arkansas Outdoor Economy Summit to discuss the state’s investment in and growth of outdoor recreation. NMMA also joined a panel discussion to highlight manufacturing in Arkansas and recreational boating’s economic impact throughout the state.

Arkansas’ Office of Outdoor Recreation hosted a summit featuring contributors from all segments of the outdoor economy, including the recreational boating industry. The event quickly follows the most recent release of U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) economic data from the Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account, which highlights outdoor recreation’s $1 trillion contribution to the U.S. economy.

In Arkansas, recreational boating and fishing remain the number one activity in the state, contributing over $450 million to the state in 2022. The event featured speakers and attendees from across the outdoor community, Governor’s office, and congressional staff to discuss Arkansas’s focus on outdoor recreation as well as hear from businesses and manufacturers to discuss the growing outdoor economy.

NMMA director of federal government relations, Clay Crabtree, participated in a panel discussion, highlighting NMMA members and recreational marine manufacturing in the Natural State and noting workforce challenges for the industry.