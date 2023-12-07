Sunstream acquires Sarasota Boating World

Sunstream Boat Lifts announced the company has acquired Sarasota Boating World, located in Sarasota, Florida.



“The acquisition of Sarasota Boating World will greatly assist Sunstream in expanding our SwiftShield Automatic Boat Cover product line by insourcing the digital design and manufacturing of custom covers for SwiftShield, and will further enhance our supply chain,” said Ken Hey, CEO of Sunstream. “We look forward to expanding our presence in the southeast region and supporting our dealers with more efficient access to Sunstream products.”



“The team at Sarasota Boating World is thrilled to be part of Sunstream’s explosive growth in Florida, especially with SwiftShield and the new Helix high-speed hydraulic piling lift,” said Stefan Petrov of Sarasota Boating World. “Having worked with Sunstream products for years, we are firm believers in the Sunstream vision of making boating easier and more enjoyable.”



The digital cover technology acquired enables Sunstream’s dealers to take 3D scans of a boat using an iPhone. The scans are then uploaded to create a 3D model, digitally design a boat cover, precisely cut it, and store the data for easy future replacement.



