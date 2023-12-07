MarineMax launches marine tech apprenticeship program across Florida

MarineMax recently established a groundbreaking Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Program for the State of Florida.

The program consists of hands-on mentor-led and online self-led training at an assigned Florida location. The program spans three years, can be shortened to 1.5 years with approved experience, and consists of hands-on mentor-led and online self-led training at an assigned location. The Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Program is registered through the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) and is recognized by the Florida Department of Veteran’s Affairs (FDVA).

“We are honored to introduce the Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Program to the State of Florida,” said Andy Rishovd, MarineMax’s National Service & Parts Manager. “We designed this initiative to help elevate marine industry skill development and provide aspiring technicians with valuable opportunities. This program is a testament to our commitment to fostering talented individuals and ensuring a skilled workforce in the ever-growing maritime community.”

In addition to gaining approval from FDOE and FDVA for the Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Program, MarineMax has received $382,000 from The Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant (PCOG/Pathways Grant) Program administered by FDOE to support running the program. This grant program is an annual appropriation from the Florida Legislature in the General Appropriations Act that seeks applicants from High Schools, Charter Centers, Charter, Technical Career Centers, Florida College System institutions, and other entities authorized to sponsor an apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship program.

If interested in learning more or looking to apply to the Marine Service Technician Apprenticeship Program, head to https://bit.ly/3Rlcdjz.