MRAA expands dealer education team

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) announced that it added two new employees to its Education Team: Senior Education Developer Bernie DeGraw and Education Coordinator Carolyn Howell.

“Adding Bernie and Carolyn will help us enhance our educational initiatives and deliver on our mission to fuel dealer success,” said Liz Walz, Vice President of Education. “They both have already made great contributions to our educational products and bring with them unique perspectives and skill sets that will improve our team.”

As senior education developer, DeGraw will work closely with the MRAA Education Team to develop new educational opportunities for MRAA Members, leveraging his valuable experience managing a marine dealership. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a Master’s in School Counseling. DeGraw will maintain his role as part owner of FLX Marine in the Finger Lakes of Central New York. He spends his free time with his family, boating and reading.

“I am incredibly pleased and proud to be a part of the outstanding MRAA Team,” says DeGraw. “It is exciting to be able to lend an additional perspective to the creation of the Education that MRAA provides. I look forward to helping dealers build and continue success, and to supporting the boating industry as a whole.”

Jumping into the education coordinator role, Howell is a recent college graduate who joined MRAA after completing an internship with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. She brings a strong editorial and design background to her role, where she will support MRAA’s education efforts on behalf of retailers. Howell is an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoys hiking, boating and fishing.

“I have been deeply impressed by the MRAA’s commitment to fostering the success of the marine industry, listening attentively to the individual voices of boat dealers across the country and helping them grow as businesses that bring people onto the water,” says Howell. “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such a passionate and driven team!”

Additionally, MRAA announced that Liz Keener, Stevie Cook and Sherri Cuvala have been promoted for exemplary work helping the MRAA and dealers find greater success. The promotions reflect their hard work and dedication and allow MRAA to pursue its strategic goals to provide increasingly robust support for retailers. In support of that vision, Mike Davin will also take on the role of Vice President of Industry Relations.

“Liz, Sherri and Stevie have displayed tremendous leadership and drive in helping the MRAA deliver on its mission to fuel dealer success, and possess commendable mindsets for professional growth,” says Matt Gruhn, MRAA President. “They are pillars of strength within this industry and for the association, helping us to foster enduring relationships with manufacturers, partners and dealers and reach impressive new levels of achievement in Membership and Certification.”