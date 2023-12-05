Elettromedia Group partners with William F. Miller and Associates

Elettromedia Group, the Italian-based audio designer and manufacturer, announced their partnership with William F. Miller & Associates. As a partner, William F. Miller is now responsible for representing marine audio products to customers in the greater South and Midwest U.S. territories for two of Elettromedia Group’s brands, Hertz Marine and Audison.

The partnership enhances Hertz Marine and Audison’s growing commitment to the U.S. boating industry. Both brands recently opened a U.S. distribution center in Nashville, Tenn. to service a growing demand from U.S. customers and manufacturers.

“Our agency is honored to be partnered with Elettromedia and their Hertz Marine and Audison brands. These brands have made a strong entrance into the US marine market, with Hertz being recognized at IBEX with a 2023 Innovation Award. We look forward to sharing their story throughout our territory and helping to grow their business by gaining market share.” said Hill Lenderman, owner and president of William F. Miller & Associates.

“We are proud to continue our work in the United States, growing our marine industry brands and developing new and exciting partnerships,” says Pietro Pantaleone, president of Elettromedia Group. “Through Hertz Marine and Audison, we are bringing the best of audio performance, durability, and luxury to the boating industry. We look forward to continuing our work alongside key industry leaders like those at William F. Miller.”