ABYC donates boat to Cecil College for marine service program

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has donated a boat to Cecil College in Chesapeake City, Maryland, for its new Marine Service Technician program. This donation offers Cecil College students a practical learning experience, enhancing their skills and employability in a sector increasingly in need of qualified technicians.

“We thank ABYC for this generous donation. Their support provides Cecil College with an invaluable resource that promotes student success and, in turn, helps promote regional economic and workforce development. This donation will enhance student preparedness for high demand marine service technology skills and jobs that advance our citizens and county,” said Cecil College President Dr. Mary Way Bolt.

The college recently celebrated the launch of its Marine Service Technician program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the Bohemia Vista Marina. Incorporating ABYC’s Marine Service Technology curriculum, the program ensures students receive a standards-based education and industry best practices. The curriculum is designed to provide high-quality training in boat maintenance and construction, preparing them for a range of career opportunities in the marine service industry.

The boat donated by ABYC had previously been utilized for research and testing of alternative fuels. Brian Goodwin, ABYC technical director, commented on the donation, “We are happy that this boat will continue to be a valuable resource, now enriching the learning experience of Cecil College students.”