Yamaha Marine names 2022-2023 master technicians

November 30, 2023

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the marine technicians who successfully earned Yamaha Master Technician Certification during 2022-2023.

To earn the certification, experienced marine technicians must complete six week-long courses covering outboard engine operating systems, proper installation, service and maintenance procedures, and troubleshooting skills. Out of hundreds of applicants, approximately 30 technicians pass Yamaha’s certification exam on an annual basis.

The newly certified Yamaha Master Technicians include:

Kevin Cass, Yamaha Marine Group
James Sanford, Surfside Marina
Dan Jedlicka, Yamaha Marine Group
Andrew Russell, Family Boat & Marine Center
Bryan Willey, Composite Yacht, LLC
Joshua Colvin, Bass River Marina
Hector Benedi, Yacht Works
Robert Smith, Blue Water Boats
David Kelley, Stone Harbor Marina
Mark Melhado, Eric’s Outboard Marine
Ryan Coffin, Yarmouth Boat Yard
Michael Ranagan, Surfside 3-Modern Yachts
Richard DeSilva, Don’s Marine Sales & Service
Kurt Botelho, Tom George Yacht Group
Allen Langholff, Jerry’s Majestic Marine, Inc.
Nicholas Vitter, Texas Marine Clearlake
James Spranger, Comstock Boat Works
David Richards, Brown’s Auto & Marine
Andrew Suarez, The Boat House of Cape Coral
Nickolas Hobbs, Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales
Anthony Cologero, Unique Marine, Inc.
Daniel Palmer, Philbrooks Roche Harbor
Dustin Bearden, Sunshine Boats and Motors
Jose Vasquez, LMC Marine Center
Ryan Hutchcroft, Bob’s Marine, Inc.
Tim Koelling, Buzz’s Marine Supply, Inc.
Chad Fitzkee, Shorts Marine, Inc.
Alexander Tuttle, Spring Garden Marina, Inc.
Jacob Parker, Blackbeard Marine, Inc.
Danny Rogers, Sonny’s Marine, Inc.
Michael Rudolph, Coastline Marine, LLC
Luis Melendez, Strictly Yamaha
Russell Kyser, Yamaha Marine
Alex Kinn, Spellman’s Marine, Inc.
Kent Rewis, Boating Sales & Service
John Bowman, Bass River Marina
Ryan Buel, Sovereign Yachts
Matthew Levit, Maximum Outboards, Corp
Bradley Ayers, Rock Outdoors, LLC
Steven Malespini, Long Lake Marina
Patrick Crawford, South Florida Assets
Nicolae Profiroiu, MarineMax Ship Bottom

“Yamaha congratulates the latest class of Master Technicians on this great accomplishment,” said Gregg Snyder, Marine Training Department Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Those who receive Yamaha Master Technician certification are among an elite group of highly skilled marine technicians who achieve the highest levels of expertise within Yamaha’s core technical competencies. They are invaluable assets to their dealerships as well as to Yamaha customers.”

