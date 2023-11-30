Yamaha Marine names 2022-2023 master technicians

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the marine technicians who successfully earned Yamaha Master Technician Certification during 2022-2023.

To earn the certification, experienced marine technicians must complete six week-long courses covering outboard engine operating systems, proper installation, service and maintenance procedures, and troubleshooting skills. Out of hundreds of applicants, approximately 30 technicians pass Yamaha’s certification exam on an annual basis.

The newly certified Yamaha Master Technicians include:

Kevin Cass, Yamaha Marine Group James Sanford, Surfside Marina Dan Jedlicka, Yamaha Marine Group Andrew Russell, Family Boat & Marine Center Bryan Willey, Composite Yacht, LLC Joshua Colvin, Bass River Marina Hector Benedi, Yacht Works Robert Smith, Blue Water Boats David Kelley, Stone Harbor Marina Mark Melhado, Eric’s Outboard Marine Ryan Coffin, Yarmouth Boat Yard Michael Ranagan, Surfside 3-Modern Yachts Richard DeSilva, Don’s Marine Sales & Service Kurt Botelho, Tom George Yacht Group Allen Langholff, Jerry’s Majestic Marine, Inc. Nicholas Vitter, Texas Marine Clearlake James Spranger, Comstock Boat Works David Richards, Brown’s Auto & Marine Andrew Suarez, The Boat House of Cape Coral Nickolas Hobbs, Coastal Carolina Yacht Sales Anthony Cologero, Unique Marine, Inc. Daniel Palmer, Philbrooks Roche Harbor Dustin Bearden, Sunshine Boats and Motors Jose Vasquez, LMC Marine Center Ryan Hutchcroft, Bob’s Marine, Inc. Tim Koelling, Buzz’s Marine Supply, Inc. Chad Fitzkee, Shorts Marine, Inc. Alexander Tuttle, Spring Garden Marina, Inc. Jacob Parker, Blackbeard Marine, Inc. Danny Rogers, Sonny’s Marine, Inc. Michael Rudolph, Coastline Marine, LLC Luis Melendez, Strictly Yamaha Russell Kyser, Yamaha Marine Alex Kinn, Spellman’s Marine, Inc. Kent Rewis, Boating Sales & Service John Bowman, Bass River Marina Ryan Buel, Sovereign Yachts Matthew Levit, Maximum Outboards, Corp Bradley Ayers, Rock Outdoors, LLC Steven Malespini, Long Lake Marina Patrick Crawford, South Florida Assets Nicolae Profiroiu, MarineMax Ship Bottom

“Yamaha congratulates the latest class of Master Technicians on this great accomplishment,” said Gregg Snyder, Marine Training Department Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Those who receive Yamaha Master Technician certification are among an elite group of highly skilled marine technicians who achieve the highest levels of expertise within Yamaha’s core technical competencies. They are invaluable assets to their dealerships as well as to Yamaha customers.”