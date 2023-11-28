X Shore names new CEO

X Shore recently announced the appointment of René Hansen as its Chief Executive Officer. Hansen succeeds Jenny Keisu, who established X Shore as a leading company for high-performance electric boats.

Over the past two years, the company has introduced two boats, the X Shore PRO and X Shore 1, with the former marking a significant entry into a new category. During this period, X Shore has also secured capital through two rounds of funding, garnering support from institutional investors and influential figures in the global technology and business arenas.

Hansen, in his capacity as CEO, will leverage his operational and strategic experience, drawing from his time spent in the dynamic environments of snowboarding, recycling, digitalisation of farming, and energy industries, thereby bringing a unique perspective to the helm of X Shore.

“I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at X Shore, a trailblazing company at the forefront of innovation, crafting 100% electric boats for a sustainable future,” X Shore CEO René Hansen, commented. “X Shore’s unwavering commitment to sustainability, design, and product excellence resonates deeply with my values. Central to our journey is our exceptional team, investors and the valued customers who share our commitment to a sustainable tomorrow. Together, we will propel our mission forward, ensuring that X Shore continues to lead in creating a fossil-free and nature positive environment. I am proud to lead this next chapter and to work alongside our dedicated team and connect with our loyal customers and investors.”

Commenting on Hansen’s appointment, Jon Roskill, Chair of the Board at X Shore, remarked: “We are delighted to welcome René Hansen as our CEO. His extensive business background, combined with a strong product focus, aligns seamlessly with our vision for X Shore. We believe his leadership will propel us to new heights in technology, design, and sustainability. There is very strong demand for X Shore vessels and we will work very closely with René to get our boats on the water the world over.”

Hansen, a seasoned executive with a diverse career spanning various industries, served as an Executive Vice President at the prominent Nordic renewables company Stora Enso. With a background that includes eight years at multinational mineral fertiliser company Yara International and a role as VP at recycling company TOMRA, Hansen brings a wealth of experience. Before his recent industrial career, he held positions at Airwalk, Burton Snowboards, and Zound Industries. Hansen pursued his education at the University of Oslo, BI Norwegian Business School, and the University of Chicago.