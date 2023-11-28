Roswell Marine celebrates 25 years

Celebrating a 25-year journey of innovation, growth and executed vision last week, the Roswell team was joined by industry leaders, partners, family and friends for a monumental event Saturday night at Roswell Global headquarters in Rockledge, Fla.

“To share this moment with the people who made all of this possible over the years has been beyond special. Their belief in what we do and commitment to pushing boundaries continues to provide new experiences through products that shape our time on the water and in many ways who we are,”said Roswell Marine Founder, Chairman, and CEO Robert Oswell. “This celebration brought together Roswell family, friends, and our industry-leading partners generating a collective energy in the building that all of us here at Roswell are so proud to be a part of.”

As a part of anniversary week, VIP tours led by Robert Oswell explored an expanding footprint that now includes four Brevard County, Florida-based buildings totaling 175,000 square feet dedicated to manufacturing, design, engineering, sales, marketing, and administration. Getting a behind-the-scenes look at the operation, guests explored Roswell’s unique approach to a supercharged concept-to-completion business model that reimagines and vertically integrates processes to meet the industry-leading demands of elite partners and customers.