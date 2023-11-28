MRAA, ABYC launch service management certification program

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) and the American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) have announced a new Service Management Certification program, which they partnered to develop.

The program, which includes an 11-course online training program with downloadable workbook, a printed study guide, and a proctored exam, was created under the guidance of experienced service managers. Those professionals, including dealership and boatyard service managers and boat engine manufacturers, guided MRAA and ABYC’s curriculum development to address the many common pain points that service management faces, including workforce challenges, customer communication breakdowns, and efficiency and profitability killers.

“Our dealer members as well as our manufacturer partners have told us specifically that a credentialing program customized for service management would deliver a powerful resource for helping drive higher levels of effectiveness and customer service in dealership service departments,” explained Liz Walz, MRAA Vice President of Education. “The launch of this education program answers those needs, particularly given today’s climate of change and uncertainty. The training, tools and resources this Service Management Certification Program offers will boost service performance and increase stability and profitability for the dealership as a whole.”

The certification program, tailored for marine service professionals, was built to serve business owners, operations directors, service managers, shop foremen, parts managers, service advisors and others involved in service management who seek to develop their skills and results.

ABYC Education Director David Broadbent commented, “This partnership and the resulting certification underscore our commitment to promoting industry excellence and providing professionals the tools they need for success.”

“We are grateful to have been able to tap into the expertise of so many industry leaders to develop this program,” added Walz. “Not only is the education stronger because of the collaboration between ABYC and MRAA, but we benefitted from the vast experience of a team of volunteer service management pros.”

Among those who played a key role in the program’s development is service management trainer and expert Valerie Ziebron of VRZ Consulting, who is the lead instructor for the e-learning component.

To learn more about this Service Management Certification program, visit MRAA at mraa.com/servicecertification/ or ABYC at abycinc.org/servicemanagement.