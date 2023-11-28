MasterCraft partners with High Fives Foundation

MasterCraft Boat Company announced a multi-year partnership with High Fives Foundation to become the exclusive towboat for 2024 and beyond. Each summer, MasterCraft will gift a new boat to High Fives Foundation to help create lifelong memories and empower those impacted by life-altering injuries through adaptive wake surfing and other water sport experiences on Lake Tahoe.

High Fives Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a universal shift in adventure sports that expands what is possible for those who have faced life-changing injuries. Through this partnership, MasterCraft will add wake surfing to the list of adaptive sports available to High Fives athletes.

“We’re honored to be partnering with High Fives Foundation and support their efforts in connecting friends and families through adaptive sports,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing for MasterCraft. “At our core, we’re more than a towboat manufacturer – we’re a vehicle for creating lifelong memories. And through this partnership with High Fives Foundation, we’re proud to open the door for more people to get out and experience wake surfing and other watersport activities.”

“Over the years we’ve been proud to grow High Fives Foundation and further expand our adaptive sports capabilities,” said Roy Tuscany, Founder and CEO of High Fives Foundation. “Today, through an exclusive partnership with MasterCraft, we’re beyond excited to add wake surfing to the list. Not only do MasterCraft boats look and feel premium with the highest of quality, but the boat’s SurfStar System will allow our adaptive sports athletes to customize the wave to their preference for an approachable and fun experience as they’re first learning to get behind the boat again.”