ePropulsion launches X Series electric outboards

ePropulsion recently announced the latest expansion to its product portfolio with the launch of its X Series outboard engines. The X Series comprises three innovative electric outboard motors, the X12, X20 and X40.



“The inclusion of the X Series in our ever-expanding electric propulsion portfolio marks a significant step forward in electric propulsion systems,” said Danny Tao, Co-Founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “The X Series is the result of extensive R&D and we are always looking to go above and beyond the industry standards. With the advanced X Series, we deliver more than electric propulsion, it’s an intelligent and integrated platform accessible for consumers and OEM clients, ensuring a quieter, cleaner boating experience.”



“This new line represents the explosive growth of ePropulsion’s work of providing the very best in electric propulsion,” said Tom Watson, President of ePropulsion USA. “With the new, incredible power that this line provides, we’re looking at a great opportunity to spread ePropulsion further in the market of electric propulsion in the United States. Across the globe and here in North America, we’re looking forward to the X Series further propelling ePropulsion to a position of leadership as it sets the new standard for what electric propulsion is and can do.”



The X12 features 12kW power, the X20 generates 20kW of power and the X40, which made its debut at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this year, boasts 40kW of power. ePropulsion’s dedicated R&D unit formulated a unique algorithm for the X Series’ propellers, refining over 20 key metrics. The new range incorporates frequency resonance isolation and vibration dampening technology resulting in a quiet design that creates less vibration than comparable outboards.



Weighing up to 36% less than traditional motors, the X Series features a compact, fully integrated design. All motors within this series unify electric steering, power trim/tilt, the electric control unit (ECU) and the controller within a single assembly, simplifying installation and optimizing onboard space.

Fully compliant with the latest IEC standards, the X40 is IP67 waterproof and built to yield a minimum service life of 5,000 hours. The motor is fully compatible with existing ePropulsion accessories including the Smart Throttle, Digital Helm, Smart Display, Propellers, G102-100 Battery, Battery Charger, Solar Charger Controller, MPPT and DC-DC.



