Mercury Marine earns 13th Green Masters designation

For the 13th consecutive year, Mercury Marine has earned a Green Masters designation from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC), placing the company among an elite group of organizations to have earned the honor in the state.

The Green Masters Program is highly competitive, with only 20% of the top companies across the state selected for the program, and this year’s process was even more selective than previous years. The scored categories include environmental, workforce, society, and governance and leadership, with Mercury scoring highest in water resource management, employee health and safety, and ethical governance and sustainability leadership.

“This designation is a significant accomplishment for Mercury – not only to achieve the highest honor of Green Master, but to earn the designation for 13 consecutive years,” said John Buelow, Mercury Marine president. “It’s also a testament to our employees, whose consistent efforts have helped Mercury set a new standard for sustainability within the marine industry and the state of Wisconsin.”

The company’s sustainability accomplishments in 2023 include the introduction of three Avator electric outboards. Each electric outboard is crafted with many components that are recyclable or reusable. Two more electric outboard products will be unveiled in the coming weeks as Mercury advances on its commitment to be the leader in electric propulsion.

In addition, Mercury joined with Alliant Energy to launch a large-scale solar array project, which is currently under construction in Fond du Lac County. Mercury also continues to contribute its time and finances, both at the corporate and grassroots levels, including annual food drives and electronics-recycling campaigns.

To learn more about Mercury’s sustainability initiatives, see the Brunswick Corporation Sustainability Report at https://www.brunswick.com/overview/corporate-responsibility.