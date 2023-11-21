Heather Lougheed named BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water president

Heather Lougheed, vice president of the nearly 800,000-member boating advocacy, services and safety group, Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS), is taking on a second organizational role with the appointment to president of the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation is the boating safety and clean water “sister” to BoatUS and a national leader in promoting safe, clean and responsible boating.

Lougheed takes over from departing foundation president Chris Edmonston. “Chris has been a boating safety and clean water advocate for America’s boat owners for more than 25 years,” said BoatUS chairman and president Tammy Moore. “We thank him for advancing BoatUS Foundation programs, services and educational efforts that have had a huge impact on anyone who spends time on the water.”

Lougheed, who began in the membership department at BoatUS in 2000, started boating as a youngster, learning how to waterski from an uncle. That uncle – a BoatUS member – shared with his young niece the importance of having BoatUS membership. “At an early age I became very aware of the strong connection between BoatUS and its members,” said Lougheed.

During her 23-year BoatUS career, the Virginia native has held several management roles in the membership department and was promoted to vice president of BoatUS in 2010, a role she will continue.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity and also humbled as I’ve had the pleasure to work with several BoatUS Foundation presidents,” said Lougheed. “We have many talented staff at both the association and foundation. I hope to support the team collectively as a group to get the best collaborative effort for our members, the boating public, and the boating safety and clean water arenas.”

Added Moore, “Heather’s appointment will help the foundation continue to offer innovative and impactful boating safety and clean water programs that resonate with boaters, address important needs, and help us grow into the future with our new work on removing abandoned and derelict vessels, fostering our NOAA partnership, adding on-water training locations, and more.”