Freedom Boat Club acquires Savannah, Hilton Head operations

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club announced the acquisition of its Savannah and Hilton Head franchise operations and territories. Together, these acquisitions represent five locations spanning Savannah and Hilton Head, as well as the rights to build new club locations throughout these markets.

These acquisitions combined with the existing company-owned and operated Freedom Boat Club of Greater Charleston Club and its three locations will unlock operational efficiencies and provide members with additional boating destinations, as the Company plans for continued expansion across the Southeast Coastal region.

“The acquisitions of the Savannah and Hilton Head clubs solidify our position in attractive year-round boating communities, they establish a platform for accelerated growth, and strengthen synergies within the Brunswick family of brands,” said Cecil Cohn, Freedom Boat Club Network’s president. “We look forward to building on the strong foundation set in place by each of the former franchise owners and welcoming our members on the docks to continue delivering remarkable experiences.”

Tom McCarthy launched the Savannah operation in 2005 and Cassius Mullen and Gayle Schaffner led the Hilton Head club since 2015. All are long-time partners to Freedom and successfully scaled the business with top-tier talent, enabling them to build loyal membership bases passionate about the on-water lifestyle.

This announcement represents the 22nd and 23rd global company-owned territories for Freedom that span major metropolitan areas, such as Florida, New York, Illinois, Georgia, the United Kingdom, Spain and Australia. In total, Freedom has 400-plus global locations, of which more than 30% are company-owned.