AMI announces speakers, sessions for 2024 conference

The Association of Marina Industries (AMI) recently announced the lineup of speakers and breakout sessions for its 2024 conference and expo, slated to take place Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The AMI Conference & Expo is geared specifically toward marina and boatyard owners; operators and managers; as well as dock masters, harbormasters, boat builders and repairers, and industry consultants.

Day one of the conference will feature an opening keynote from Institute for Health and Human Potential partner Bill Benjamin. In this keynote, Benjamin will dive into specific tools to own the culture on your team in the critical moments, the Last 8%, that creates culture. The Last 8% are those tougher conversations and decisions that many people struggle with and avoid. When leaders feel agency and have skills to lean into the difficult, they build a high-performance culture that becomes a driving force in your organization.

The day two keynote will be delivered by retired 22-year New York State Police Captain, David Atkins. In his address “No Excuses – Breakthrough Fear & Adversity to Play a Bigger Game in Business and Life,” Atkins will help attendees explore overcoming obstacles every day in both personal and professional life.

View the full schedule at a glance and register for the 2024 conference on the AMI website.