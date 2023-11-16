Torqeedo unveils next-gen electric outboards

With more than 250,000 Torqeedo drive systems in the field, Torqeedo introduced their latest product innovation. The Travel motor has been available to boaters since 2005 and more than 100,000 Travel motors have already been sold worldwide. Now, Torqeedo has taken the original to the next level.

“The new Travel family marks the opening of a new chapter of Torqeedo products. The original Travel was Torqeedo’s first product and the one that disrupted an industry. A true icon which now has been redefined,“ said Fabian Bez, CEO of Torqeedo GmbH. “The new lineup serves an even broader range of boating applications, adds many user-centric features, and allows boaters to fully customize their Travel experience to meet their individual needs. The customers’ demands are at the very core of our product development – resulting in the Travel XP. Our latest product with up to 1600 W input power clearly closes a gap in the market.”

The new Travel family’s modular design starts with four packages to choose from:

Adventure Package

The Adventure Package pairs an 1,100W Travel and a 1,080Wh battery with an innovative mounting and steering system that gets kayak anglers quickly and stealthily to their secret spots.

Essential Package

The Essential Package is the original Travel, redefined. It pairs an ultra-efficient 1,100W outboard motor with a 1,080Wh battery.

Range Package

The Range Package substitutes a higher-capacity battery (1,425Wh) for when you want to spend all day on the water, taking boaters even further.

Power Package

The Power Package easily propels bigger boats, boats on coastal waters, or that routinely experience windy, wavy conditions with its heavy-duty 1,600W direct-drive motor and 1,425Wh battery.

Once the package is selected, a multitude of charging, propeller, and accessory options allow boaters to build their perfect electric Travel system.

“These innovative outboards are designed to be ultra-easy to use, transport, and stow, and the click-and-play battery means no more cables to connect. Once the battery is removed with a click and the tiller is folded, the compact and lightweight motor is easy to hand up and down to the dinghy, fits easily in a lazarette, and won’t leak fuel and oil while stored,“ Thomas Wiedemann, Senior Vice President Global Program Management, adds.

The included 180 W charger cuts charge times in half, and a backlit, full-color display takes Torqeedo’s user interface with onboard GPS-calculated real-time range and runtime and makes it even easier to read. TorqLink, Torqeedo’s advanced communications protocol, and Bluetooth and WiFi are built in so owners can connect with Torqeedo’s new smartphone app, TorqView. The app enables a host of new features, including maps, trip logs, and over-the-air updates. Now, motor updates can be performed anywhere there’s an internet connection. Torqeedo owners can also opt-in to allow Torqeedo and its authorized service centers to collect system information to provide service and maintenance.

“The entire user experience, down to the new connected features and the smartphone app, leverages Torqeedo’s 18 years of experience in building the world’s best electric drive systems and brings it to a new generation of boaters who demand greener, cleaner, and more thoughtfully designed products,” said Sven Mostögl, Senior Vice President Branded Retail. “This launch is the start of a new chapter for Torqeedo. Not only are we significantly reshaping and sharpening the product portfolio and brand appearance, but we have also made the next decisive step in building the future of electric boating.”

The new Travel family of clean boating products and accessories will be available in early 2024. The new lineup is premiering at this year’s METSTRADE, happening this week.