Suzuki Marine partners with Major League Fishing

Major League Fishing (MLF) and Suzuki Marine USA announced a multi-year partnership between the two brands. Suzuki Marine will now serve as an Official Co-Exclusive Engine Sponsor of the MLF Bass Pro Tour and MLF5 circuits.

This expanded partnership encompasses an increased presence within the Bass Pro Tour and REDCREST, along with sponsorship across all MLF5 circuits, including the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals, Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats, Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine, Abu Garcia College Fishing Presented by YETI and Abu Garcia High School Fishing Presented by Tackle Warehouse circuits. Suzuki will be the title sponsor of a 2024 event on the Bass Pro Tour and will receive prominent exposure and on-site recognition at all MLF5 tournaments and activations.

“Our goal is to grow the Suzuki brand across the entire boating and fishing industry — and the bass fishing market is definitely an important part of our strategy,” said Brandon Cerka, Suzuki Marine USA General Manager Sales & Marketing. “Our partnership with Major League Fishing and our select team of top anglers are powerful tools for us to showcase the performance, advanced technology, and reliability of Suzuki outboards to the bass fishing world. We’re especially proud of our anglers’ success, and how they represent the Suzuki brand.”

As an official engine sponsor of MLF, Suzuki will introduce an expanded tournament contingency award program, offering enhanced incentives to tournament anglers who trust Suzuki engines for their competitions.

Additional details about the Suzuki Marine angler contingency program will be available in early 2024.

Kathy Fennel, MLF Executive Vice President and General Manager, expressed her enthusiasm about the expanded partnership: “We take pride in building on our collaboration with Suzuki Marine and eagerly anticipate furthering their involvement in tournament bass fishing. Suzuki has a storied history of committing to innovation and technology, and we’re thrilled to see their expanded presence from our grassroots circuits all the way through the Bass Pro Tour.”