Freedom Boat Club announces new Australian locations

Freedom Boat Club announced the opening of two new locations on Sydney Harbour: Freedom Boat Club Mosman Bay at Mosman Bay Marina and Freedom Boat Club Manly at North Harbour Marina. Both locations will be corporate-owned and add to Freedom’s growing Asia-Pacific footprint with nine locations across the region since launching in early 2023.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence on Sydney Harbour by opening at these two iconic and unique marinas set within the heart of the local community,” said David Kurczewski, General Manager, Shared Services, Asia-Pacific. “Both locations are highly sought-after and give our members additional opportunities to explore Sydney’s waterways and provide truly local boating opportunities for more of the broader Sydney region. We’re inspired by the support from our marina partners as we expand the Freedom brand on Sydney Harbour and throughout Australia. We look forward to continuing to deliver remarkable member experiences and seeing our members create incredible memories on the water this season and beyond.”

Scheduled to open by December for the peak of Australia’s boating season, the two locations grant truly unique access to Sydney Harbour. Mosman Bay Marina is highly regarded as one of Sydney’s most desirable marinas enabling Freedom to offer its innovative boating model in the heart of Lower North Shore neighborhoods. North Harbour Marina serves as the boating hub of Sydney’s famous Northern Beaches. These two new locations combined with Freedom’s existing location at d’Albora’s Marina at the Spit will offer members unparalleled access to explore Sydney Harbour.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Freedom Boat Club as a marina partner at Mosman Bay and North Harbour Marinas,” said Ned O’Neil, Managing Director, Addenbrooke. “Their innovative boating model offers the local community an easier opportunity to get on the water and ensure our waterways thrive. We are excited to have a strong service-oriented tenant at two of our marinas. We look forward to welcoming Freedom Boat Club members to Mosman Bay and North Harbour Marina this season and being part of Freedom’s continued growth.”