Boating Industry hosts Dealer Spike webinar this week

Dealer Spike is hosting a special webinar this week on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. CST, titled “Get Your Marketing Strategy Ready for 2024.”

This webinar will serve as a comprehensive guide to equip powersports and marine dealers with the tools and insights needed to stay ahead in a challenging and ever-evolving market. The webinar centers around the expectations of the modern consumer and explores best practices to leverage a cost-effective omnichannel marketing strategy.

Attendees of the webinar will enjoy the following key takeaways:

Understanding the consumer’s digital path to purchase and their expectations for personalized experiences

Practical strategies to optimize your marketing budget and maximize the impact of your marketing strategies.

How to leverage automation and retargeting tools to re-engage your existing audience base and save you time and effort.

Presenter Ronnie Coulam is the senior digital sales manager with Dealer Spike. Coulam has spent nearly a decade working with powersports, marine and RV dealers. He’s worked with Google as a co-presenter multiple times on OEM Digital Strategy Sessions. Coulam lives in West Linn, Oregon with his lovely wife, 1-year old son and two dogs. For fun, he likes to get out on the river, or pack up the sprinter van to head out on adventures.

Click to register today.