Brunswick Corp. again named to Forbes ‘Best Employers for Veterans’ list

For the fourth consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2023 list of America’s Best Employers for Veterans. Among the thousands of companies that were surveyed for this honor, only 150 made the final list. Brunswick ranked among the top 40% of companies recognized on the list, earning the No. 57th spot overall and ranking fourth within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of America’s Best Employers for Veteran’s for a fourth consecutive year,” said Jill Wrobel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Brunswick Corporation. “Our veteran employees contribute greatly to our mission of leading the future of marine innovation. We are proud to support them – here in the U.S. and abroad – and are grateful for all veterans that have dedicated their lives to protecting and defending ours.”

Companies designated as America’s Best Employers for Veterans are chosen based on an independent survey from a sample of 8,500 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations who were asked if they would recommend their company or institution to friends and family and to rate their employer on criteria ranging from work atmosphere and salary to health benefits and career development opportunities.

As part of Brunswick’s commitment to supporting veterans around the world, the Brunswick Veterans’ Network (BVN) was established in 2022. The group now has more than 200 active participants working to encourage an inclusive work environment for Brunswick veterans, from all countries, including current national guard members and reservists, as well as non-veterans who are interested in supporting one another in establishing a professional life after military service.

You can view the entire 2023 America’s Best Employers for Veterans list, here.