Boatfix teams up with former NMMA CMO

Carl Blackwell

Boat Fix, a recreational boating telematics company that provides customized solutions for the boating industry through a combination of remote monitoring, GPS tracking, sophisticated geofencing and 24/7 live customer support, announced the hire of Carl Blackwell to the newly created role of chief marketing officer (CMO).



Blackwell’s vast industry experience includes more than 17 years as CMO of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and nine years as President of Discover Boating. Prior to joining Boat Fix, he came out of retirement to work as a Senior Vice President – Customer Loyalty for OneWater Marine.



“I spent nearly two decades focusing on recruiting new participants into boating and now with the industry’s attention turned towards customer retention, I believe Boat Fix is well positioned to lead the industry in retaining the surge in new boaters,” said Blackwell. “Over the last year in my most recent role, I’ve researched and met with many of the industry’s best telematics companies, all of whom I have tremendous respect for. When doing that research, what stood out for me about Boat Fix was that instead of just monitoring and protecting boats, they can assist boaters, live and one-on-one, when problems arise. If I’m stranded on the water, I really need a partner I can count on. That peace of mind is essential to keeping boaters engaged.”



“Carl’s marketing experience, extensive industry knowledge and firm grasp of the power of telematics makes him an ideal addition to our team,” said Steve Pitsos, CEO of Boat Fix. “Boat Fix is serious about helping our clients bring more value to their customers, and we believe that investing in the expansion of our organization with senior talent like Carl will allow us to continue to develop solutions that shape the future of our industry.”



“Every week, we focus on how Boat Fix can provide a better boating experience for the boat operator and their family,” said Alastair Crawford, Founder, Boat Fix. “Backed by around-the-clock remote monitoring and GPS tracking and the industry’s first 24/7 Command & Control Center, users of our new app can have much needed peace of mind and focus on what is really important, having fun on the water while making sound safety decisions.”

