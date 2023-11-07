Industry members meet with MN State Senator John Hoffman

Last week, representatives from the NMMA, Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA), and Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) met with State Senator John Hoffman, an advocate for Minnesota’s recreational water activities and outdoor initiatives in Minnesota Senate District 34.

The meeting highlighted topics such as the increasing popularity of wakesurfing to the importance of Minnesota’s new boater safety education law, emphasizing the importance of fostering a culture of responsible boating practices within the state.

A significant point of focus during the discussion was Governor Tim Walz’s initiative, “Get Out MORE,” which earmarks substantial funds for public water access and fish hatchery improvements. It is with great appreciation that Senator Hoffman’s support for the boater safety education bill and the Governor’s “Get Out MORE” initiative were highlighted during the meeting. This support serves as a testament to the Senator’s dedication to advancing the welfare of Minnesota’s outdoor recreational activities and the preservation of its natural resources.