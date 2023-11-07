ABYC releases 2024 certification class calendar

The American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC), the essential source of technical information for the global marine industry, has unveiled its 2024 class calendar for ABYC certification courses.

The 2024 offerings include marine electrical, marine systems, marine standards and marine corrosion. Crafted to provide in-depth understanding and practical skills, these courses ensure that marine professionals adhere to the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.

“Earning an ABYC certification is a true mark of dedication to boating safety and technical expertise,” commented Casey Bates, certification manager at ABYC. “We’re here to back marine technicians every step of the way in their ongoing education.”

In its ongoing efforts to cater to the diverse needs of marine professionals, ABYC also offers an array of on-demand courses available through its online learning platform. These include marine standards and advanced marine electrical, offering flexible learning opportunities for industry professionals across the globe.

ABYC certifications are developed in collaboration with the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI), reflecting a commitment to quality and integrity through third-party involvement in the certification development process.

Registration for the 2024 certification courses is now officially open, with spaces limited and high demand expected. Early registration is encouraged. Complete details on course content, schedules, and registration can be found on the ABYC website at www.abycinc.org.