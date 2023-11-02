Yamaha Marine awards scholarships to MTC student

Yamaha Marine recently awarded a $1,250 scholarship to Nicholas Peduzzi, a high-performing marine service technology student at Manatee Technical College (MTC). The Yamaha Marine Scholarship at MTC provides an incentive for the next generation of Yamaha Marine technicians to attend MTC, become Yamaha certified and begin a career at a Yamaha Marine dealership.

“Manatee Technical College is proud to work with industry leaders such as Yamaha,” said Doug Wagner, Director, Manatee Technical College. “With Yamaha’s support, we have the ability to ensure our graduates are ready to meet the demands of the workforce when they complete our programs.”

Yamaha Marine Scholarship applicants submitted information detailing why they chose a career path in the marine industry and why they desire the Yamaha scholarship. Applicants also listed their goals and aspirations in the marine industry. Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, tools and books.

MTC placed more than a dozen technicians with Yamaha Dealers in the last two years. In addition, more than a dozen MTC Marine Service Technology graduates accepted positions with Yamaha boat builder partners, including Jupiter and Yellowfin, within the last five years.

MTC classes include Yamaha Introduction to Outboard Systems (ITOS) and all four Maintenance Certification Program (MCP) modules. All four Yamaha MCP certifications qualify for Florida’s Career and Professional Education (CAPE) funding. When MTC receives the CAPE funds from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE), the school paths the funds directly to the Marine Service Technology program for every Yamaha MCP certification earned by a student.