Outdoor Recreation Roundtable names VP of programs

Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), the foremost coalition of outdoor recreation associations representing the $862 billion outdoor recreation economy, recently announced the promotion of Chris Perkins to the role of Vice President of Programs.

“We are excited to see Chris Perkins shine in this elevated role,” said Jessica (Wahl) Turner, President of ORR. “Chris’s dedication, expertise, and vision for the future of outdoor recreation and the industry align with where ORR is headed as an organization serving the $862 billion recreation economy. We are confident that his leadership will drive our programs to new heights, ensuring the continued growth and success of outdoor recreation across the country.”

ORR said Perkins’ passion, dedication, and expertise around building programs that provide not only thoughtful support but thorough insight into this growing industry have been a cornerstone of his success at ORR. Perkins was integral to the recent launch of ORR’s Workforce Hub, collaborating with other industry leaders to identify the greatest challenges that the outdoor industry is facing and developing a first-of-its-kind suite of resources for outdoor professionals. He also wrote and created ORR’s widely acclaimed Rural Economic Development Toolkit, which has been utilized in communities throughout the country and will receive its first major update at the end of this year. Perkins has played a central role in supporting the Confluence of States and coordinating the creation of new State Offices of Outdoor Recreation, including the newest office announced last month in Pennsylvania. His qualifications in program management and development, combined with his keen strategic insights, makes him the perfect fit for this role.

“I feel truly fortunate to have contributed to many of ORR’s programmatic successes over the past few years, and look forward to the next chapter of work in this new role,” said Perkins. “The outdoor recreation economy is at a pivotal moment in its recognition—supporting communities, environments, and economies around the United States—and I am eager to continue stewarding this progress forward and ensuring that all Americans can benefit from time outdoors.”

In his new position as Vice President of Programs, Perkins will assume a range of responsibilities critical to the organization’s members and strategy, including: