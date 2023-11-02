MarineMax partners with the American Cancer Society

MarineMax announced it has once again partnered with the American Cancer Society to support cancer screening awareness.

On Thursday, October 19, MarineMax joined the American Cancer Society in supporting their case to find a cure by wearing their best pink attire nationwide. Team Members went #PinkWithAPurpose to increase awareness, focus on cancer screenings, and encourage those who haven’t been screened yet to do so. Research proves that early detection saves lives—and MarineMax is committed to their team members’ and customers’ health and wellness.



“We are proud as a company to support this amazing cause for another year. Each day, we are committed to supporting our team members and their well-being,” said Beth Garland, SVP of People Strategy at MarineMax. “We believe that cultivating a healthy lifestyle is vital. Annual cancer screening should be a regular practice for all of us, and they hold special significance for those in the boating industry who face increased sun exposure, leading to a higher risk for cancer. As we proudly wore pink to raise awareness for breast cancer, we urge everyone to review all the screenings you are eligible for at your age and talk to your healthcare provider to explore all your options.”



Beth is a longstanding volunteer and is currently on the Southwest Florida Area Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society Southeast Region.



According to the Breast Cancer Facts & Figures 2022-2024 report from the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that 300,590 people will be diagnosed with new cases of breast cancer in 2023, and 2,710 of those will occur in men. However, with early detection, lives can be saved.



Over 78 MarineMax stores and partners, including Intrepid Powerboats, Cruisers Yachts, Northrop & Johnson, Fraser, IGY Marinas and SkipperBud’s, participated in the #PinkWithAPurpose campaign. As a result, MarineMax donated funds directly as well as supported the annual Tampa Cattle Baron’s Ball through donating a Charter trip to auction. All proceeds from the auction and donation went to the American Cancer Society to fund their mission of research, education, and patient and caregiver services.



“Pink with a Purpose Day symbolizes the unwavering dedication to breast cancer awareness and research from the incredible staff at MarineMax. The longstanding partnership between MarineMax and the American Cancer Society exemplifies the power of collaboration and shared purpose,” said Lindsey Langley-Liboreiro, Senior Executive Director, Tampa. “It is through these efforts that we can continue making strides in the field of cancer research, patient support, and advocacy. The American Cancer Society is truly grateful, and we look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come, working hand in hand to create a world with less breast cancer!”