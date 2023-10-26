Yamaha renews partnership with SkillsUSA

Yamaha announced the company’s renewal as Official Partner of SkillsUSA for 2024, emphasizing its commitment to workforce development. As a partner for the association, Yamaha supports SkillsUSA’s mission to provide immersive learning experiences and industry-specific training to students looking to join the skilled workforce.

SkillsUSA is a national membership association serving college/postsecondary, high school and middle school students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skill service occupations. The organization gives students opportunities to test their skills against others for a chance to compete on a national level to earn scholarships and other prizes.

“Yamaha Marine is pleased to renew its partnership with SkillsUSA for the 2024 season,” said Gregg Snyder, Yamaha Marine Training Department Manager. “Forging these partnerships is integral to Yamaha’s mission to invest in the development of the future skilled workforce, and we are proud to partner with such a well-known association to help empower students across the nation.”

State and regional SkillsUSA competitions give Yamaha the opportunity to work directly with Technical School Partners (TSPs) to place talented, skilled professionals with certified Yamaha dealers. Yamaha Marine currently has more than 115 Technical School Partners that offer Yamaha-certified marine technical training curriculum to students. Yamaha works with technical schools to improve their curriculum and classroom training aids.

SkillsUSA competitions also serve as excellent opportunities for marine dealers to recruit qualified technicians at the state level. Yamaha Marine Service team members attend roughly 10 state SkillsUSA competitions during the year to support Yamaha students. Yamaha Marine dealers also attend these competitions to observe the students in action and network for future opportunities within their dealerships.