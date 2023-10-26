NMMA Canada elects Board of Directors Chair

The Canadian division of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) recently announced the election of new officers to its Board of Directors.

Eric Nelson, Vice President of Sales of Marketing at Mercury Marine has been elected Chairperson of the NMMA Canada Board of Directors, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the marine industry.

Recent officer elections on the NMMA Canada Board of Directors include:

Vice Chair: Krista Sparkes, Sales Management, Canada at Smoker Craft, Inc.

Secretary: Marc-Andre Deschenes, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Government Relations at BRP North America

“Eric, Krista, and Marc-Andre bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their new roles on the NMMA Canada Board of Directors and helping to advance the interests of the recreational boating industry,” said Marie-France MacKinnon, executive director of NMMA Canada. “Their guidance will be instrumental as we seek to promote and protect the many businesses and boaters who make up the Canadian recreational boating community.”

“As a passionate executive and lifelong boater, I’m looking forward to working with the board and members to understand the key issues that are concerning them today and in the future,” said Nelson.

A full listing of NMMA Canada’s Board of Directors can be viewed here.