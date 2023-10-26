Massimo Motor, Marine now part of Massimo Group

Garland, Texas-based Massimo has announced it has realigned its longstanding Motor and Marine business segments to fall under the same Massimo Group business division.

With both established divisions growing at a rapid pace dating to pre-Covid times, Massimo founder and CEO David Shan said it’s an opportune time to combine both Motor and Marine.

Massimo Marine announced that starting in Q4 2023, its lineup of pontoons and tritoons is now being sold through marine and powersports dealerships only. The sales team, previously dedicated to either motors or marine dealerships, will now be able to sell both motor and marine product lineups to dealerships. Similarly, marine and powersports dealers can crossover with the Massimo product lineup.

“With the early interest we had from our current Motor dealers in taking on the boat lineup, it will make it easier for the dealer to do business with Massimo,” Shan said. “It’s a strong sign from our current Motor dealers that they have heavy interest in the boat lineup. There was no need to have two different sales reps calling on the same dealership. This way, it’s more efficient for everyone.”