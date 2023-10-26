ABYC opens registration for 2024 Marine Law Symposium

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) has announced that registration is now open for its sixth Marine Law Symposium, scheduled Feb. 29, 2024. The event will be held in a hybrid format, allowing participants to attend either in person at the ABYC headquarters in Annapolis, Md., or virtually.

The symposium is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the legal complexities of recreational boating. The agenda will include case studies on accident investigations and litigation, strategies for investigating small vessel incidents, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on boating accidents.

Kevin Scullen, ABYC membership director, stated, “We have carefully selected a panel of legal and insurance experts who have played significant roles in key marine law cases. Attendees will leave with practical knowledge that will empower them to address legal issues and enhance safety and compliance in their operations.”

Professionals in the marine industry, such as surveyors, manufacturers, insurance agents, lawyers, compliance officers, expert witnesses, consultants, and those aspiring to join the field, can take advantage of the event as a continuing education opportunity. Participants will earn up to 6 continuing education units (CEUs).

For more information and to register, visit www.abycmarinelaw.com.