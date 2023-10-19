MarineMax announces new location

MarineMax recently announced their new location, MarineMax Jupiter and MarineMax Palm Beach Service Center.

“MarineMax Jupiter and the MarineMax Palm Beach Service Center represent the epitome of coastal luxury, and we are glad we can be a part of this beauty,” District President Joshua Lavine said. “We are not just in the business of selling boats, but we are also in the business of creating life-long memories on the water for our customers. And with these new additions to our portfolio, we will be able to chart a course for a new era of boating along this stunning coast.”



Nestled just inside the renowned Jupiter inlet and overlooking the iconic, red-bricked lighthouse, MarineMax Jupiter offers a one-of-a-kind waterfront experience near the northernmost town of Palm Beach County. MarineMax Jupiter will feature brands such as Azimut, Bertram Yachts, Boston Whaler, Cruisers Yachts, Galeon, Ocean Alexander, Sea Ray, Aviara, Aquila Power Catamarans, Saxdor, Scout, and MJM.



The MarineMax Palm Beach Service Center will be situated alongside MarineMax Jupiter, providing service with factory-certified technicians keeping boaters on the water throughout Palm Beach County.



