Marine Marketers of America seek 2023 Neptune Award nominations

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Neptune Awards competition, the most prestigious recognition program of marketing communications for marine marketers in North America.

The annual contest, now in its 16th year, is open to any company or organization producing and publishing marine industry marketing work between Jan. 1-Dec. 9, 2023. Entries will be accepted through December 9. The winners will be announced in February 2024.

The Neptune Awards Ceremony will take place live in February 2024 at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show.

“Winning this award is more than just accepting a crystal on stage at a glamorous ceremony of industry peers,” said Neptune Awards Committee Co-Chair Alisdair Martin. “It’s a badge of honor that resonates with your team, your clients, and prospective clients.”

New for this year, the organization added nine categories, including Best Use of AI and Marine Marketers Rising Star.

Best Use of AI celebrates innovators harnessing cutting-edge AI in their marketing strategies. These disruptors exemplify creativity by using AI for personalized content recommendations, chatbots for real-time customer interactions, predictive analytics for targeted campaigns, and AI-generated content for social media. They leverage AI to enhance customer experiences, optimize ad spending, and craft hyper-personalized marketing messages.

The new Marine Marketers Rising Star Award aims to honor an emerging marketing leader who has demonstrated significant growth and impact in his or her marine industry segment. With five years’ experience or less in the industry, this individual stands out for their exceptional passion, making a lasting mark and setting them apart from peers.

Additionally, a best-in-show “King Neptune” will be awarded to the top entry among all categories.

“The Neptune Awards are among the most celebrated events that the Marine Marketers of America hosts each year; they are a call to action, an opportunity to inspire and be inspired,” said MMA President Courtney Chalmers, Vice-President of Marketing for Boats Group. “Our industry thrives on innovation and passion, and the Neptune Awards are a testament to the exceptional work being done by marketers in the boating world. We look forward to seeing the incredible campaigns and initiatives that have helped shape the future of marketing in the boating industry.”

The submissions will be scored by panels of independent judges following established criteria. More than 65 marketing professionals from throughout the industry served as judges for the 2022 awards and found it to be a very rewarding and educational experience.

If you are a marketing professional and would like to join our judging panel, please email alisdairmartin@gmail.com for more information. The rules are structured so that no one can judge in a category in which there would be a conflict of interest.

The new Neptune Awards entry portal and complete program details are available at www.marinemarketersofamerica.org.