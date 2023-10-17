NMRA elects new officers, board members

The National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA) recently welcomed aboard its new officers and board members, who were elected at the NMRA General Membership Meeting at IBEX 2023 in Tampa.

Taking the helm as NMRA President is Mark Goodman of SGL Sales & Marketing. Joining Mark on the Bridge is Craig Cochran, Vice President (GSW & Associates), Mike Steiner, Treasurer (West Coast Sales), Robert Guerrieri (Atlantic Marketing), Secretary and Aaron Freeman (Tideline Marketing), Past President.

The NMRA Board of Directors includes returning board members Jack Groseclose (North Pacific Marketing), Chris Martorana (The Merifield Company), Nick Gove (Midwest Outdoor Marketing) and Jim Cermak (Thundercat Marketing). Joining the NMRA Board are Parker Bacon (William F. Miller & Associates) and Spencer Talbot (ComMar Sales).

For more information, visit https://nmraonline.org.