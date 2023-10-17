Discover Boating launches enhanced Boat Finder

With the 2024 Discover Boating boat show season on the horizon, Discover Boating is launching an enhanced version of its Boat Finder tool.

This free tool, exclusive to Discover Boating boat show brands, features a new design and layout to drive more shoppers to boat brands and dealers. As part of this new design, all participating boat brands will receive a custom listing for each of the boat models they enter.

The deadline for uploading boat information is Friday, November 17.

Discover Boating said that those interested in adding or updating boat info Boat Finder’s data portal system can do so the following ways:

Current Boat Finder participants will receive an email from the NMMA Team including a custom URL to access the Data Portal and instructions. The system makes it easy to clone existing boat models and update with the current model year and pricing. Note: Inputting data is easier than ever this year with fewer specs to input, helping to encourage more shoppers to click off to brand sites.

will receive an email from the NMMA Team including a custom URL to access the Data Portal and instructions. The system makes it easy to clone existing boat models and update with the current model year and pricing. New to Boat Finder? Contact BoatFinder@nmma.org, and someone from the team will be in touch to help you get started.

Discover Boating boat and sport shows kick off in January across ten major markets across the country including New York, Miami, Chicago and Atlanta.