ePropulsion to establish U.S. office

ePropulsion announced that it will establish ePropulsion USA, its branch office in the United States. This strategic move aims to further strengthen the company’s presence in the United States and capitalize on the unique opportunities presented by the American boating industry. Tom Watson, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the marine sector, has been appointed as the President of ePropulsion USA.



“The United States is a vital area of business in the marine industry, across all sectors, including those of commercial and recreational,” said Danny Tao, co-founder and CEO of ePropulsion. “We have made excellent strides in North America and in the United States, and now we want to further focus our efforts on this unique and diverse market. We couldn’t be in better hands on that front than with Tom, who is intimately familiar with the American boating industry.”



As ePropulsion expands its footprint in the United States, the establishment of ePropulsion USA represents a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to better serve its North American customers. By leveraging Watson’s expertise and local market knowledge, ePropulsion aims to provide tailored solutions to boaters, boat builders, and marine enthusiasts throughout the United States. ePropulsion USA will work closely with our distribution network and focus on enhancing customer support, and fostering strategic partnerships with boat builders to accelerate the adoption of electric propulsion systems across the region.



Watson has been deeply involved in the marine industry for his entire career. Most recently, he has served as General Manager at Highfield Boats for well over six years, overseeing distribution and promotion of their products. Before that, he worked with Torqeedo, YANMAR, and numerous other companies specializing in marine products. As president of the ePropulsion USA team, Watson will play a pivotal role in promoting ePropulsion products and providing high-level service to our OEM customers in this dynamic market.



“I’m thrilled to work with ePropulsion and expand our presence here in the States,” said Watson. “Electric propulsion has seen explosive growth recently, here and globally, and is poised for more. ePropulsion’s cutting-edge products and unwavering commitment to user experience and environmental stewardship have truly impressed me. With the dedicated support ePropulsion USA will provide and our incredible product quality, I am confident we can significantly grow our market share and make ePropulsion a permanent part of the landscape here in America.”