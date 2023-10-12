Boatzon hits dealership milestone

Boatzon.com, a digital retailing marine platform, has announced it has welcomed over 1,500 marine dealerships into its ecosystem. The platform empowers dealerships to exhibit their inventory to a vast and discerning audience of verified, pre-qualified buyers without incurring costs.

Boatzon.com said it has quickly identified the evolving landscape of boat buyers, whose growing preference for online shopping and convenience has driven the demand for more digital engagement in the purchasing process. In response to this trend, Boatzon.com bridges the gap between buyers and dealerships, providing an space for users to tailor their boat purchases to suit their budget and preferences, both on the Boatzon platform and dealership websites.

Alongside this milestone, Boatzon made a strategic move to enhance its offerings and cater to the changing market dynamics by unveiling Boatzon Professional. This offering empowers marine dealerships with an arsenal of digital retailing tools, including prequalification, financing, insurance, extended service contracts, and marine product resale opportunities, seamlessly integrated into their own websites.

Boatzon Professional operates as a white-label solution, allowing dealerships to incorporate these finance and insurance (F&I) products directly onto their websites, allowing them to preserve their unique branding and customer experience.

“Together, and in partnership with dealerships, we aim to simplify the boat purchase process for customers while equipping dealers with an advanced digital F&I suite of applications,” Michael Muchnick, Co-founder of Boatzon.com, said. “Our mission is to offer solutions that empower dealers in their digital retail journey, expanding their customer reach and F&I revenue without resorting to outdated or traditional monthly fees.”