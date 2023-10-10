Norwalk Boat Show feels impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia

The Discover Boating Norwalk Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive Insurance, which wrapped up recently, marked the close of the 2023 Discover Boating boat shows’ calendar. Momentum was strong at the start of the show, with elevated attendance Thursday and Friday, heading into a weekend dampened by the impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Continuing Discover Boating’s mission to engage both new boaters and current boat owners with immersive experiences, the boat show offered a variety of free educational opportunities, new entertainment and sponsorship activations throughout the four-day run. And while Ophelia impacted weekend sales and shut down the on-water experiences Saturday and Sunday, crowds were out test driving boats, taking free boat rides and participating in on-water training Thursday and Friday.

The Norwalk Boat Show launched Boat Finder this year to aid in the boat show shopping experience, featuring hundreds of boat models and brands. The tool, exclusive to Discover Boating boat shows, generated more than 170,000 boat card views.

Opening day of the boat show was packed with a variety of media, helping to build awareness and drive traffic to the event. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Discover Boating is planning for a full roster of 2024 boat shows. Learn more and access the calendar at DiscoverBoating.com/boatshows.