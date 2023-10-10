Former President Trump tours Sportsman Boats, meets with S.C. Boating and Fishing Alliance

Former President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump recently visited NMMA member Sportsman Boats as part of his presidential campaign activities in South Carolina. The former President toured the facility alongside the South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance (SCBFA), an organization comprised of South Carolina-based boating and fishing businesses.

This event was one in an ongoing series organized by the SCBFA to bring all Republican presidential candidates and President Biden to meet with South Carolina boating business leaders in this early primary state. Given recreational boating’s $6.5 billion economic impact in the state, supporting 27,000 jobs, the former President highlighted the importance of the industry in South Carolina to both the local and national economy.

With access being a critical area of focus for the recreational boating community, following a briefing from South Carolina boating businesses, former President Trump included in his remarks comments on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) proposed vessel speed restrictions—a proposal that’s garnered bi-partisan concern due to severe restrictions posed to Americans’ access to public waters, significant boater safety issues, and lack of data-backed solutions for protecting the North Atlantic right whale.

As the presidential campaign picks up pace, NMMA said it will continue collaborating with our members and our boating and fishing association partners, to educate all campaigns on recreational boating in the U.S.

Recreational boating and fishing community stakeholders are encouraged to continue voicing concerns with NOAA’s proposed rule expansion. Industry stakeholders can take action today on Boating United.