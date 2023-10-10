Division of Boating and Waterways provides $18.8M in grants

California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) has awarded $18.8 million to public entities to provide clean and safe waterways for California’s recreational community. Funding will be used to prevent the further spread of quagga and zebra mussels in freshwater bodies, discourage the illegal disposal of unwanted vessels and purchase search-and-rescue equipment for law enforcement entities.

California’s reputation as a boater’s paradise, with an abundance of recreational opportunities, has lured millions of visitors to California’s waterways each year. For over 65 years, DBW has improved and safeguarded the boating experience for all users—from Mission Bay in San Diego to the crystal clear water of Lake Tahoe and along every lake, river and stream in between.

Grant programs help DBW meet its mission to provide safe and convenient public access to California’s waterways and promote safe, enjoyable and environmentally sound recreational boating.

Below is a breakdown of the funding for this year: