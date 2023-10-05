Bradford Marine acquires Roscioli Yachting Center

Bradford Marine, a South Florida full-service marina and yacht repair facility, announced the acquisition of Roscioli Yachting Center from OneWater Marine Inc. Bradford acquired all the real estate and service operations at Roscioli on October 1, 2023. As part of the transaction, Bradford and OneWater have entered a lease arrangement for OneWater’s sales organization to remain on the property, and for Bradford to provide support for the OneWater Yacht Group and Sunseeker brands.

“This marks an incredibly important milestone for our growth as we bring together two esteemed full-service marinas, each with a rich history of delivering excellence in yacht repair and maintenance,” said John Kelly, CEO of Bradford Marine. “By combining our teams’ extensive expertise, we will continue to improve the yachting experience for our customers while striving to make yacht ownership easy and enjoyable.”

“Since my father and I entered into the Fort Lauderdale marine industry in 2019 with our acquisition of Bradford Marine and Bradford Grand Bahama, we’ve been able to expand our service offerings through our acquisitions of Billfish Marina, High Seas Technology, Pipewelders Marine, P&R Canvas, and now Roscioli Yachting Center,” said Michael Kelly, President and COO of Bradford Marine. “We’re excited to celebrate our expansion with our Bradford family of customers and the marine community at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show later this month.”

This union is set to expand Bradford Marine’s lift capacity, in-water dockage, and covered storage options for both in-water and out-of-water vessels. Key components of the expansion with Roscioli Yachting Center’s adjacently located facility, include: