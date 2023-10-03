Lenco debuts new brand identity

Lenco, designer and manufacturer of trim tabs, actuators, hatch lifts and accessories, announced a brand refresh. Encompassing a new logo, tagline and brand pillars, the new identity signifies a shift into a more modern version of the Lenco brand as it continues to develop top-quality products for the marine industry that meet the needs of consumers.

“It is a very exciting time for Lenco as we roll out this new brand identity and reaffirm our position in the marketplace,” said Patrick Roberts, VP and General Manager, Performance Components at Navico Group. “Ultimately, boaters want control and confidence on the water. Our range of products give boaters more control of their vessel, giving them more confidence and a more enjoyable experience. This brand initiative reflects the focus and dedication we have to providing that and we look forward to the countless on-water adventures we hope to inspire.”

As a part of the refresh, Lenco has introduced a new logo that brings a more current feel to the brand. The shapes and colors are familiar, but the update brings new energy that is in line with the company’s increased focus on providing a platform for adventure with its products. The use of sharp, clean lines in the logo speaks to the “precision” element of the new tagline – Precision. Confidence. Adventure. – while the shape itself plays on the Lenco “L” and a trim tab.

Additionally, Lenco has presented new brand pillars: Empower, Innovate and Adventure. These pillars represent Lenco’s commitment to equipping boats to be capable of more on the water, lead through innovation and develop products that have a positive and meaningful impact for on-water experiences.

Lenco’s new brand identity will be on display for the first time at IBEX in Tampa, Florida, October 3-5, 2023.