Coast Guard Foundation to host New York event

The Coast Guard Foundation announced the New York Salutes the Coast Guard event will be held October 5, and will honor Coast Guard Sector New York and the Unified Command that responded to a fire on the motor vessel Grande Costa D’Avorio in the Port of Newark in July of this year.



During the ensuing emergency response that lasted for six days, claiming the lives of two first responders and injuring several others, the Coast Guard oversaw the effort to fight and eventually contain the fire while ensuring public safety and minimizing disruptions to the port.



“Our Coast Guard service members are often among the first to respond to our nation’s most challenging emergencies,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “We are recognizing the tireless, dayslong efforts of these brave men and women, as well as those of the numerous agencies that worked together to combat the fire. We’re proud to honor their hard work in New York this week.”



The New York City event will also honor New York maritime executive and Coast Guard Foundation trustee Philip Shapiro, who founded Liberty Maritime Corporation in 1988 and serves as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Liberty Maritime provides ship management and operational services for its international U.S. and foreign flag trading fleet.



The New York Salutes the Coast Guard event brings together industry leaders, government officials and U.S. Coast Guard members from the region and beyond to celebrate the missions and heroism of Coast Guard personnel. The Coast Guard’s top national and regional leaders are scheduled to attend, including Adm. Linda Fagan, the Commandant of the Coast Guard.



The Coast Guard Foundation’s New York Salutes The Coast Guard will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Pier Sixty, Chelsea Piers in New York City.