Boatyard launches new AI Assist feature

Boatyard announced the launch of its latest AI-based feature, AI Assist. The new tool is available immediately to Boatyard subscribers and redefines how marine service providers track their work and communicate with customers using the power of AI.

AI Assist was designed to make it easier for marine professionals in the field to document their work as it is completed. The tool takes job notes and technician time tracking entries and transforms them into professionally-polished communications suitable for sharing with customers. This feature offers several transformative capabilities, including grammar and spelling correction, copy refinement and language translation.

With AI Assist, an update on a service request can be recorded by a technician using talk-to-text, instantly polished into a professional communication and shared with a manager or sent to a customer via text or email with the click of a button.

AI Assist marks Boatyard’s second launch of an AI-powered tool, following closely behind their virtual boating assistant released earlier this year. Both tools were developed under the company’s innovation lab, Boatyard.ai, dedicated to developing AI-powered solutions for the recreational boating industry.







“Our focus has always been on enhancing the customer experience, and the key to delivering remarkable customer experiences is providing professional, proactive communication,” said Nathan Heber, CEO of Boatyard. “Work descriptions that historically have been scribbled down on paper are now easy to digitize, refine and share. We are thrilled to provide marine service professionals with another tool that not only streamlines their workflow but also elevates their customer experiences.”

AI Assist is the latest addition to the Boatyard Pro app, a mobile app for marine service professionals that fully integrates with Boatyard’s award-winning customer experience platform. To learn more about the tool’s capabilities and schedule a demo, please visit info.boatyard.com/ai.