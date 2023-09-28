Marine Connection brings Quarken brand to North America

Marine Connection — a Boating Industry Top Dealer with nine Florida locations — has been officially designated as the Florida and North American representative of Quarken, an award-winning Finnish boat brand. Marine Connection will debut the first of three Quarken models during the Annapolis Powerboat Show October 5-8, 2023.

“Our vision has always been to connect people to superior boating experiences and products, and we are very excited to bring the perfect fusion of Nordic design, innovation and performance of Quarken to the North American boating market,” said Marine Connection CEO Danny Goldenberg.

While Marine Connection will prominently promote and sell Quarken throughout its extensive Florida retail network, the company is also actively seeking to establish retail partnerships throughout North America.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Quarken and to partner with other leading retailers who are interested in expanding and enhancing their own product offering,” said Goldenberg. ”We believe the brand’s history, unique international flair and styling, coupled with its overall performance, will resonate with discerning boat buyers.”