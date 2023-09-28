GOST partners with Boat Fix

GOST (Global Ocean Security Technologies), provider of marine security, tracking, monitoring and video surveillance systems, has announced a partnership with Boat Fix, a recreational boating telematics company that provides vessel monitoring, uniquely backed by 24/7 live alarm and customer support. Making accessible next-level monitoring, alarm management and vessel recovery, GOST will be offering existing and future customers the GOST 24/7 Alarm and Customer Support Service, Powered by Boat Fix.



Based on the GOST IDP satellite tracking system, GOST customers who are currently able to locate and monitor their vessels from almost anywhere in the world with the Specter website will also be able to take advantage of Boat Fix’s in-person alarm support for improved direct response with around-the-clock monitoring. Additionally, Boat Fix’s staff are instantly accessible for inbound calls any time a boat owner needs assistance, especially on weekends, holidays and after hours.



The GOST hardware is a marine-grade, water-resistant, wireless security, monitoring and tracking system. The next-generation IDP Series antenna supports a wide range of greatly enhanced speed, security and location-based machine-to-machine (M2M) services. With 100x higher messaging capability, lower power consumption, 99.99% reliability, global coverage with the exception of the poles and two-way satellite service, the IDP Series offers customers the most reliable way to track and monitor their vessels from anywhere in the world.



Boat Fix, from its 24/7 Command & Control Center in Southport, CT, already remotely monitors thousands of vessels around the clock, supporting alarms through its proprietary alarm software and 24/7 in-person support.



“GOST, from their knowledgeable network of installers to their powerful satellite based IDP antennas, offers hands-down one of the most effective and proven vessel-monitoring and recovery systems in the industry,” said Alastair Crawford, Founder, Boat Fix. “Our fully staffed Command & Control Center adds a new layer to this system giving boat owners the added peace of mind of a live, professional 24/7 team to help in almost any emergency. The Boat Fix team answers every phone call in seconds, in person and we are excited to include our exceptional service offering with GOST.”



“For the last 18 years our systems continue to be the best solution for private yacht security, monitoring, video surveillance and geostationary global tracking with direct reporting for owners, captains, crew and yacht managers,” said Brian Kane, CTO, GOST. “We understand the critical time frame after a marine electronics theft, boat theft attempts, or a high-water alarm in the bilge. Events often happen in the middle of the night and sadly recipients often miss it if their phone is not next to their bed, only to wake up in the morning in despair. The Boat Fix team offers a new option for the personalized service that discerning boat owners expect in a premium, 24/7 monitoring combined solution to truly protect their investment.”