Suntex Marinas acquires Mariner’s Cove

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced that it has expanded its Florida presence with the acquisition of Mariner’s Cove Marina in Gulfport, Fla.



Founded in 1976, Mariner’s Cove is an established and well-known dry-stack marina minutes away from the Gulf of Mexico. It is located on Boca Ciega Bay, 30 minutes from Tampa. Offering safe and secure high and dry slips, customized for most boat types, hulls and lengths, Mariner’s Cove is equipped with a fueling station, ample parking, a fish cleaning station and all aluminum floating docks for easy boarding. A clean, friendly and family-oriented facility, it also boasts work racks, ladders, water and electric for easy maintenance.



“We pride ourselves in having a diverse portfolio of locations tailored to match the specific boating needs of our guests across the country,” said Rich Carter, COO, Suntex Marinas. “Mariner’s Cove is an acclaimed dry-stack marina prized by a loyal following, with customers who have been coming back for decades. We are positive that by adding the Suntex core values to Mariner’s high-touch heritage, we will only heighten the guest experience.”