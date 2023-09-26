Scout honors 2023 top dealers

Scout Boats just completed their 2024 Dealer Meeting in Charleston, S.C. During the event, Scout awarded its top dealers and sales professionals from around the world for the 2023 model year.

The awards are as follows:

2023 Top Dealer Award Winners:

Seven Seas Yacht Sales – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 2023 Top Dealer Worldwide

Andy Renne- Seven Seas Yacht Sales – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 2023 Top Salesperson Worldwide

Viage Group Sarasota – Sarasota, FL – 2023 Top CSI Dealer Worldwide

Viage Group Naples – Naples, FL – 2023 Top Gulf Coast Dealer

Ryan Wallace – Viage Group Tampa Bay – St. Petersburg, FL – 2023 Top Gulf Coast Salesperson

MarineMax Charleston – Charleston, SC – 2023 Top Southern Atlantic Dealer

Karl Anderson – MarineMax Charleston – Charleston, SC – 2023 Top Southern Atlantic Salesperson

MarineMax Kent Island – Kent Narrows, MD – 2023 Top Mid-Atlantic/Northeast Dealer

Brian Atherton – Danversport Marina – Danvers, MA – 2023 Top Mid-Atlantic/Northeast Salesperson

Pacific Boats & Yachts – Kailua-Kona, HI – 2023 Top Mid-West/ West Coast Dealer

Justin Smith – Pacific Boats & Yachts – Kailua-Kona, HI – 2023 Top Mid-West/ West Coast Salesperson

IMS Yachts – Fajardo, Puerto Rico – 2023 Top International Dealer

Eduardo Macari – Max Marine Mexico – Campeche, Mexico – 2023 Top International Salesperson

“Our outstanding dealer network and their representatives work tirelessly to represent our Scout brand, and it’s an honor to award them for their successful efforts throughout the year,” said Scout Director of Sales & Marketing Alan Lang. “We’re proud to have them as part of our Scout family.”