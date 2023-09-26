Scout honors 2023 top dealers

Scout Boats just completed their 2024 Dealer Meeting in Charleston, S.C. During the event, Scout awarded its top dealers and sales professionals from around the world for the 2023 model year.
The awards are as follows:
2023 Top Dealer Award Winners:
- Seven Seas Yacht Sales – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 2023 Top Dealer Worldwide
- Andy Renne- Seven Seas Yacht Sales – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – 2023 Top Salesperson Worldwide
- Viage Group Sarasota – Sarasota, FL – 2023 Top CSI Dealer Worldwide
- Viage Group Naples – Naples, FL – 2023 Top Gulf Coast Dealer
- Ryan Wallace – Viage Group Tampa Bay – St. Petersburg, FL – 2023 Top Gulf Coast Salesperson
- MarineMax Charleston – Charleston, SC – 2023 Top Southern Atlantic Dealer
- Karl Anderson – MarineMax Charleston – Charleston, SC – 2023 Top Southern Atlantic Salesperson
- MarineMax Kent Island – Kent Narrows, MD – 2023 Top Mid-Atlantic/Northeast Dealer
- Brian Atherton – Danversport Marina – Danvers, MA – 2023 Top Mid-Atlantic/Northeast Salesperson
- Pacific Boats & Yachts – Kailua-Kona, HI – 2023 Top Mid-West/ West Coast Dealer
- Justin Smith – Pacific Boats & Yachts – Kailua-Kona, HI – 2023 Top Mid-West/ West Coast Salesperson
- IMS Yachts – Fajardo, Puerto Rico – 2023 Top International Dealer
- Eduardo Macari – Max Marine Mexico – Campeche, Mexico – 2023 Top International Salesperson
“Our outstanding dealer network and their representatives work tirelessly to represent our Scout brand, and it’s an honor to award them for their successful efforts throughout the year,” said Scout Director of Sales & Marketing Alan Lang. “We’re proud to have them as part of our Scout family.”